Dovie Lambert, 93, of Ellisville passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at the her residence in Ellisville. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 22, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place after the service in Forrest Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Petal. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
