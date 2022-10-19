Easter Morgan-Myles, 98, of New Orleans died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Wesley Chapel AME Church in Heidelberg with burial Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in Resthaven Memorial Park in New Orleans. A viewing will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the church. Brown Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
