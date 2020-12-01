Eddie Lavon Ainsworth, 59, of Laurel entered his heavenly home on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Union Line Cemetery. Brother Guy Ellzey will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
