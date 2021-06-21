Eddie Williams, 80, of Louin, and former resident of Laurel, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Laurel. Burial will be in Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery. Viewing will be 9-10 a.m. at the church. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. View an online guestbook, visit chapelofangelsfh.net.
