Elizabeth "Izzy" Ekes, 1 month, of Laurel passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at USA Children's & Women's Hospital in Mobile. She was born Thursday, May 20, 2021 in Mobile. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 27, from 1-2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Centerville Baptist Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. Brother Scott Stringer will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
