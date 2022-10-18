Ernest Lamar Baggett or Laurel passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at age 76. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. 601-649-3342.Mr. Baggett served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Ernest was a paratrooper, infantry and Green Beret. A graveside memorial service will be Saturday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. at West Salem Cemetery in Perry. An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
