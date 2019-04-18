Mr. Eugene Blaylock, 88, of Laurel died Thursday. April 11, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. Funeral services will be Friday, April 19, at noon at the Soso Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Soso with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time at the church. Brown Mortuary Inc. is in charge of the arrangement
