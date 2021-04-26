Eva Carlotta Clanton passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at University Medical Center in Jackson. A graveside service will be at Nora Davis Cemetery on Saturday, May 1, at 2 p.m. A walk-through viewing will be at St. Elmo Baptist Church on Friday from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be immediately following the service. At the family’s request, masks will be required for all attendees. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View an online guestbook at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net.
