Exel Aultman, 87, of Jones County passed away Friday, Aug., 2, 2019 at the Lamar Health and Rehab in Lumberton. She was born Monday, March 14, 1932 in Jones County.Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 5, from 10-11:30 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville with funeral services to follow at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery on Highway 29, south of Ellisville. Bob Tipps and Dupree Galloway will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
