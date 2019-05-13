Faye Thompson Manning, 81, of Laurel died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at her residence. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to noon at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral Services will be at noon and burial will follow in Florence Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery. Brother Jimmy Holder will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
