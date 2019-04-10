Mrs. Frances L. Evans Jones passed away on April 4, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. Funeral services will be Friday, April 12, at the East Laurel Church of Christ in Laurel. Interment will be immediately following at Oak Hill No. 2 cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Leave an online condolence at at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net.
