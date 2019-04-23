Frankie Lane Williams, 65, of Laurel passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be Thursday, April 25, at 11 a.m. at Mount Vernon Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery on Highway 15 south of Laurel, with interment to follow. Brother Rayborn Huff will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
