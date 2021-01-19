Freddie Meador, 69, of Laurel passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. A graveside service will be Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 1 p.m. at Calhoun Cemetery in Laurel with burial to follow in Calhoun Cemetery. Brother Johnny Bryant will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that guests practice social distancing and wear masks. An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.