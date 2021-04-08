Gary Allen Trudeau Sr., 70, of Laurel died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Care Center of Laurel in Laurel. Visitation will be Saturday, April 10, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 11 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Ovett Cemetery. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
