Gary Ronald Tucker, 70, of Laurel passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Mount Vernon Methodist Church with the service to begin at 2 p.m.. Burial will follow in Moount Vernon Methodist Cemetery Church. Brother Davy Fenton will officiate. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
