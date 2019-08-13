Mrs. Geneva J. Herring passed from this life on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. She was born Nov. 5, 1931 in Smith County. A graveside service and internment will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel at 10 a.m. Thursday. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Minister Shannon Slover will lead the service.
