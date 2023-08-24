Geneva R. Windham of Vossburg passed away at her residence on Aug. 14, 2023. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. today (Saturday) at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Shubuta and the funeral service will follow at the church. Gilmore’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A guest registry is available at www.gilmoresfuneralhome.com.
