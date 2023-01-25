Geneva Seals, 55, of Taylorsville passed away on Jan. 24, 2023 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. A funeral service will be Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. at Greater Faith Church in Soso. Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Greater Faith Cemetery. Young's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
