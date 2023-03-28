Georgia Mae Roberts McDonald, 62, of Laurel passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at South Central Regional Medical Center. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at New Beaver Meadows Baptist Church in Heidelberg. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the church. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. View an online guestbook at chapelofangelsfh.net.
