Gerald Dewayne Moulder, 85, of Ovett died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ovett. Visitation will be Sunday, March 21, from 6-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Mondayat 10 a.m. at Lorena Baptist Church in Smith County with the burial to follow in Lorena Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Ray Matthews, Brother Stan Bennett and Dr. Aaron Parker will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
