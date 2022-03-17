Geri Morea, 72, of Ellisville passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville. Visitation will be Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m. at Centerville Baptist Church Cemetery in Soso, with graveside services to follow at 11 a.m. Brother Bryan Beech will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
