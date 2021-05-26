Gregory J. Naylor, 46, of Laurel died Sunday, May 23, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. A graveside service will be Saturday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery. Viewing will be 3-5 p.m. in the chapel is Brown Mortuary Inc., which is in charge of the arrangements.
