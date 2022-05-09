Hardell Johnson, 71, of Laurel died Monday, May 2, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. A funeral service will be Tuesday May 10, at 1 p.m. at New Life Ministries COGIC in Louin with burial in Shelby Cemetery in Louin. Viewing will be noon until service time at the church. Brown Mortuary, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
