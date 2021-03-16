Mrs. Helen Hare passed away at her home in Laurel on Friday, March 12, 2021. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, at Nora Davis Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Saturday in the chapel at Chapel of Angels Funeral Home, which is in charge of the arrangements. As no register book will be used, at the request of the family, please leave your condolences on Mrs. Helen's Tribute Wall found on her memorial page at www.ChapelofAngelsFH.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.