Helen Newell, 89, of Laurel died Sunday, April 30, 2023 at her residence. A funeral service will be Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. at Mount Olive MB Church in the Mount Olive Community with burial in Nora Davis Cemetery. A viewing will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. in the chapel. Brown Mortuary, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
