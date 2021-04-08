Mrs. Helen Ray Stewart of Laurel passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, at Nora Davis Cemetery. In an effort to honor Mrs. Stewart’s wishes, a private walk-through visitation will be for designated family only. As no register book will be available to sign due to the pandemic, please leave your condolences, messages of encouragement and well-wishes for the family on her tribute wall at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.