Henry E. Thompson, 91, of Laurel, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his residence in Laurel. Visitation will be Saturday, July 6, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be at 11 at the funeral home of Laurel and burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Brother Jerry Marcellino will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
