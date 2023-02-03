Hercules Moore, 91, of Bay Springs died at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Bay Springs Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. Rev. Henry Lee Curry will officiate and burial will follow in New Zion Cemetery in Bay Springs. Visitation will be noon-1 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.
