Herman Barnett, 70, of Soso passed away on April 19, 2023. A service will be Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. at Mount Vernon Church in Soso. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church and burial will be in the church cemetery. Young's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
