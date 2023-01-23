Hettie Deloise Dukes, 70, of Laurel passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at her residence. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Burial will be in Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View an online guestbook at chapelofangelsfh.net.
