Ida Marie Keyes, 32, of Bay Springs died Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, March 30, from 10-11 a.m. at Nazareth M.B. Church in Bay springs. The funeral will be at 11 and burial will be in Nazareth Cemetery in Bay Springs. Rev. Albert Shaw will officiate. Bay Springs Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
