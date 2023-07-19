Iva Merle Whittington, 88, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel. Visitation will be Saturday, July 22, from 10-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Sharon Cemetery. Brother P.J. Weeks will officiate. Special music will be performed by Drew Whittington, Joshua Thrash, Chris Whittington and Jodie Whittington. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
