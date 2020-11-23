Ivy Levonne McAndrews, 81, of Ellisville went to her heavenly home on Nov. 21, 2020. Graveside services will be at Ellisville City Cemetery on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 3 p.m. Bro. Danny Stringer will officiate. Pallbearers will be Keith Farrish, Dusty Farrish, Reid McAndrews, Bryan Freeman, Wesley Thomas and Will Pitts. Honorary pallbearers will beTimmy Eaks, Andrew Cole, Mit Cole, Colby Smith and Brody Smith. The family request that donations be made in her honor to the Mississippi Alzheimer's association at www.alz.org/ms. Ellisville Funeral is in charge of the arrangements.
