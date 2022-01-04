Jack P. Thornton, 91, of Laurel passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at the Mississippi Veterans Home in Collins. Due to COVID, a memorial service will be at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
