Jackie D. Starr, 61, of Taylorsville passed away Saturday, Oct. 16. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Mount Bethel Church Cemetery, which is located at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Soso. A walk-through visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at Booth Memorial Funeral Home in Laurel. Masks are required.
