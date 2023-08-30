Jackie Smith, 58, of Bay Springs died at Forrest General Hospital on Aug. 26, 2023. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Phalti Missionary Baptist Church followed by burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church, 10-11 a.m., before the service. Rev. James David Crosby will officiate. Bay Springs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
