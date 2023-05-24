James A. Hartfield, 66, of Laurel died Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. A funeral service will be Saturday, May 27, at 11 a.m. at Brown Mortuary with burial in Fairview Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Heidelberg. A viewing will be 3-5 p.m. Friday in the chapel. Brown Mortuary, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
