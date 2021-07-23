James Alfred Hughes, born in Forest on Feb. 5, 1935, departed this life on July 20, 2021. Viewing will be at Piedmont United Methodist Church at 1170 Dahlonega Highway in Cumming, Ga., on Monday, July 26, from 9-11 a.m. for viewing and the funeral will follow.
