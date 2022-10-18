James Howard Hilton, 50, of Taylorsville passed away on Oct. 15, 2022. A service will be Saturday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. at Pine Valley M. B. Church in Taylorsville. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at Young's Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Pine Valley Cemetery.
