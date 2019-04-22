James Michael Brewer, 43, of Laurel passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be Monday, April 22, from 5-8 p.m. at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel and again on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the Jesus Name Church of Ellisville in Ellisville. Funeral services will be at 11. Burial will follow in McFarland Cemetery. Pastor David Williams will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
