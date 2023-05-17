James Thomas “Hoot” Knight, 78, of Ovett passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Laurelwood Assisted Living in Laurel. Visitation will be Saturday, May 20, from 9-11 a.m. at Glade Faithway Baptist Church in Laurel. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. and burial will be in Oak Bowery Cemetery in Ellisville. Greg Richardson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.