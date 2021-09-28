Jason Quincy Pitts of Ellisville passed away on Sept. 27, 2021 at the age of 66. Funeral services will be Thursday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Ellisville. Visitation will be at the church 9-11 before the service begins. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.