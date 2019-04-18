Jeffrey Stevenson Crosby passed away on April 16, 2019 in Hattiesburg. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m., at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church in Ellisville. Interment will be immediately following at Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery in Laurel. Visitation will be Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. A second visitation will be Saturday from 8-10 a.m. at the church. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net.
