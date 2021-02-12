Jerome Wyatt Jr. passed away on Feb. 4, 2021 at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg. A virtual memorial service will be Saturday, Feb. 13, at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Hattiesburg at 11 a.m. Physical attendance at the service is private and will not be open to the public. You may view the service on your computer or smartphone by going to themtolivechurch.org or through Facebook live mtolivebaptistchurch. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge ofthe arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.