Joe Donald Moss, 79, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at his home in the Pine Flat community. Visitation will be Friday from noon to 2 p.m., at Coleman Funeral Home in Oxford. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., also at Coleman Funeral Home. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left on his Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.