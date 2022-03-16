Joe Lester McLaurin, 65, of Louin died at his residence on Friday, March 11, 2022. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. on Saturday followed by the 11 a.m. funeral service at Bay Springs Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. Minister Todd Taylor will officiate.
