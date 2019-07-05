John Cox Jr., 89, of Laurel died Monday, July 1, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at West Pleasant Grove M.B. Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Brown Mortuary. Brown Mortuary Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
