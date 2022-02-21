Mr. John E. Campbell Sr. passed away at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery. In order to honor Mr. Campbell's wishes, no viewing will take place. Also, in lieu of flowers, the family has requested you do something nice for your neighbor or a loved one. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View an online guestbook at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net. www.ChapelofAngelsFH.net.
