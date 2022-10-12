John O. Smith, 75, of Ellisville passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at the Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Ellisville Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Ellisville. Brother Joe Watson will officiate.An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
