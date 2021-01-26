John Thomas Hanna, 81, of Ellisville died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at Gulfport Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 22, from 5-8 p.m. at West Ellisville Baptist Church. The funeral will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at the church and burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery. Brother Jerry East and Dwight Smith will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
